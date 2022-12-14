Court orders forensic of pension scandal accused bank accounts

KARACHI: An accountability court on Wednesday ordered forensic of bank accounts of accused in massive 3.2 billion pension scandal, ARY News reported.

Seventeen accused had filed petitions in court for forensic test of their bank accounts in the pension scandal.

The court adjourned further hearing of the NAB reference until January 04.

The court earlier ordered forensic test of the bank accounts of those accused who had submitted affidavits in this respect. “The accounts were opened in our name without our information,” accused pleaded.

The National Accountability Bureau told the court that accused Aamir Isran was arrested on his return from the United States. He was posted at the Planning and Development department.

The accused has been allegedly involved in the pension scandal. The accused have allegedly inflicted 3.2 billion rupees losses to the national exchequer.

In an investigation into alleged corruption, the accountability watchdog had traced nine more fake bank accounts used for embezzlement of pension funds by officials.

Besides detecting the new fake bank accounts, the NAB had also traced the system for embezzlement of government funds worth billions through ‘fake pension (commutation) bills’.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Rs140 million deposited in nine bank accounts from 2012 to 2017.

