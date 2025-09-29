Court orders IO early investigation of YouTuber Ducky Bhai case

Lahore: A local court of Lahore on Monday called a record from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in hearing of a bail petition of the YouTuber Saad-Ur- Rehman alias Ducky bhai.

Additional Session Judge Dr Sajda Ahmed conducted the hearing on the bail petition of the Youtuber Saad Ur Rehman alias Ducky bhai.

The court has called the record from the NCCIA on October 2.

During the course of the hearing the court ordered the Investigation Officer (IO) to complete the investigation early.

The youtuber is facing jail on the judicial remand.

Earlier, On September 8, the court sent YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a case related to the promotion of online gambling applications,

Ducky Bhai case- All Updates

According to reports, Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo heard the case after Ducky Bhai was produced before the court upon completion of his three-day physical remand.

The National Cyber Crime Agency (NCCA) had requested an extension in his physical remand for further investigation, but the court rejected the plea and instead ordered his judicial remand.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) previously revealed sensational details in the case against YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, alias Ducky Bhai, who was arrested at Lahore Airport on charges of money laundering through online gambling applications, ARY News reported.

According to NCCIA officials, Ducky Bhai served as the “country manager” of an illegal gambling app and was promoting multiple betting platforms.

An FIR has been registered against Ducky, which stated that an inquiry was launched on June 13, 2025, after credible reports emerged that several social media influencers were encouraging the public to invest in gambling and betting applications for their own financial gain.

The complaint alleged that such promotions led ordinary citizens—already struggling with economic pressures—into heavy financial losses.

nvestigators said Ducky Bhai actively incited the public to invest through platforms like Binomo, which collected millions of rupees from users but later defrauded them by refusing payouts. The app itself is not registered in Pakistan, authorities confirmed.

“Despite being summoned, Ducky Bhai allegedly refused to cooperate with the inquiry. His name was subsequently placed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL). He was later intercepted at Allama Iqbal International Airport while attempting to travel abroad”, NCCIA officials stated.

Read More: YouTuber Ducky Bhai sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

During his arrest, officials recovered an iPhone 16 Pro Max containing WhatsApp chats with individuals linked to Binomo promotions, as well as evidence of receiving illegal payments. According to investigators, the YouTuber failed to justify his promotional videos urging the public to invest in gambling apps.

Authorities further revealed that Ducky Bhai had been appointed “Country Manager” for Binomo without authorization from any Pakistani regulatory body, including the State Bank of Pakistan.