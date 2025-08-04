web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 4, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Court orders KMC, DMC to recompense in Shadman nullah tragic incident

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: City court on Monday ordered the KMC and DMC-Central to pay compensation to the man who lost wife and infant child in Shadman Nullah incident.

A family met with a tragic incident in a night in 2022 when their bike fell into an open patch of an under-construction Shadman Nullah, leaving the mother dead and the infant son gone missing in the drain.

The deceased woman’s husband had filed a compensation claim against the KMC and the DMC-Central in the court.

The court in its decision said that the relevant record shows that the incident took place over the negligence of the respondents.

“The KMC and and the DMC-Central were failed to perform their public duty. It was their legal responsibility to ensure supervision of the nullah and sewerage system to provide protection to citizens”.

“The court has ordered to the civic agencies to pay over Rs. 99 Lac compensation to aggrieved family,” the petitioner’s lawyer said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.