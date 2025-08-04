Court orders KMC, DMC to recompense in Shadman nullah tragic incident

KARACHI: City court on Monday ordered the KMC and DMC-Central to pay compensation to the man who lost wife and infant child in Shadman Nullah incident.

A family met with a tragic incident in a night in 2022 when their bike fell into an open patch of an under-construction Shadman Nullah, leaving the mother dead and the infant son gone missing in the drain.

The deceased woman’s husband had filed a compensation claim against the KMC and the DMC-Central in the court.

The court in its decision said that the relevant record shows that the incident took place over the negligence of the respondents.

“The KMC and and the DMC-Central were failed to perform their public duty. It was their legal responsibility to ensure supervision of the nullah and sewerage system to provide protection to citizens”.

“The court has ordered to the civic agencies to pay over Rs. 99 Lac compensation to aggrieved family,” the petitioner’s lawyer said.