Court orders medical treatment of PML-N’s Chaudhry Tanveer

RAWALPINDI: A Rawalpindi court on Friday turned down a plea seeking an extension in PML-N leader Chaudhry Tanveer Khan’s physical remand.

The court ordered provision of medical treatment to the ailing former senator who has been arrested in connection with a corruption case registered by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

He was shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology from the court for necessary treatment.

Chaudhry Tanvir had been abroad due to illness and had returned to Pakistan to attend his son’s wedding.

On March 11, he was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Karachi airport when he was trying to fly out of the country. His name was placed on the watch list.

Former PML-N senator Chaudhry Tanveer has been accused of illegally occupying 45 kanals of government land.

According to officials, the former senator illegally built a house and a plaza on the encroached land.

