Court orders to suspend loadshedding during Sehar-o-Iftar in Ramadan 2026

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has directed the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to refrain from implementing load shedding during Suhoor and Iftar hours in the holy month of Ramadan 2026.

The order follows a petition filed against unscheduled power outages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the court issuing a detailed five-page written judgment.

The PHC ruling instructs Peshawar Electric Supply Company to avoid unscheduled load shedding and, in cases where power interruptions are unavoidable, to issue a clear and transparent schedule.

The court further directed PESCO to take concrete and effective measures to minimise load shedding and utilise all available resources. Compliance with Supreme Court directives regarding electricity generation and distribution was urged.

The judgment noted that while the reality of electricity shortages in the country cannot be ignored, it is not feasible for the court to mandate 24-hour uninterrupted power supply. Distribution companies are, however, obliged to avoid unscheduled outages.

The petition to end load shedding had been filed by three lawyers. During hearings, PESCO’s counsel raised objections regarding the court’s jurisdiction, citing the relevant appellate tribunal; however, the High Court issued clear instructions in its decision.

All parties, including PESCO, were specifically directed to ensure reliable electricity supply throughout Ramadan.