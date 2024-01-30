Court orders seizure of Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed’s properties

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday ordered authorities concerned to seize properties of ‘absconding’ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Hammad Azhar and Murad Saeed, in cases pertaining to May 9 riots – the day party founder Imran Khan was arrested, ARY News reported.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed ordered the seizure of PTI leaders’ properties on a petition filed by Lahore police.

The court ordered to seize properties of Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, Hafiz Farhat and Ali Amin Gandapur.

Earlier on Sunday, PTI leader Hammad Azhar claimed police ‘arrested’ his 82-year-old father Mian Azhar in Lahore.

Before January 24, in connection with the attack on the Jinnah House case, Lahore Police had conducted a raid to apprehend Hammad.

However, the suspect, who was giving refuge to Hammad Azhar, managed to facilitate his escape.