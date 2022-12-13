Court recovers father, two sons from illegal police custody

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday summoned the city police chief in the case of illegal detention of three persons by police, ARY News reported.

Earlier, a court bailiff recovered a father and his two sons from illegal custody of police and produced them before the court.

The high court bench issued contempt notices to Manawan and Batapur police stations officials over misstatement before the court.

The bench also summoned the CCPO Lahore in person in the next hearing of the case.

“It has become of Police to subject the citizens to excesses, while caring least about the fundamental human rights, their privacy and honour,” court observed.

“Police don’t hesitate or fear to speak false before courts. Such policemen have no right to remain in the department,” the judge said.

“If the excess proved these policemen will not be allowed to remain in the police job,” court said.

Earlier, it was pleaded to the court that the police conducted raid at home, arrested the father and his two sons and kept them in illegal detention.

