Court rejects bail plea of main accused in Dodo Bheel murder case

MITHI: A local court rejected bail petition of the main accused in murder case of Dodo Bheel, a labourer of Thar Coal Project.

The court turned down bail plea filed by Kashif Commando, central accused of the murder, in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Mithi, court sources said.

The labourer was subjected to torture in a false case, the lawyer said.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah constituted a committee comprising three ministers, Syed Sardar Shah, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh and Nawab Taimur Talpur, to hold an inquiry into the incident and submit its report.

The Sindh government also announced Rs10 million compensation to the bereaved family of Dodo Bheel.

Earlier, Islamkot police booked five security guards of the coal mining company after a day-long protest by the family and relatives of Dodo Bheel, who was subjected to severe torture, which was resulted in his death.

Dodo Bheel died on the night between June 30 and July 1, after being subjected to “intense torture” for several days by the company’s guards over alleged theft in Sindh’s Tharparkar district, according to his family.

The bereaved family had informed the fact-finding committee last month that Bheel and some of his co-workers were kept in illegal detention for many days and subjected to intense torture over an incident of theft. Bheel was handed over to the Islamkot police in critical condition and was eventually taken to the Hyderabad Civil Hospital, where he succumbed to his multiple injuries.