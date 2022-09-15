Court rejects bail plea of accused in Khadija torture case

FAISALABAD: A local court in Faisalabad has rejected the bail plea of accused Maham, a suspect named in medical student’s torture case, ARY News reported.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Khalid heard the case and dismissed the bail plea of accused Maham in the Khadija torture case.

Sheikh Danish Ali, a Faisalabad-based businessman, and five other men are accused of kidnapping, torturing, and sexually assaulting Khadija in Faisalabad.

Last week, the court sent prime suspect Sheikh Danish to jail on judicial remand in the medical student torture case.

Sheikh Danish, the main accused in the student torture case, was presented before the local magistrate, after the completion of three-day physical remand.

Case background

A female medical student namely had been allegedly abducted, sexually harassed and filmed by men after she refused a marriage proposal in Faisalabad by a renowned industrialist Sheikh Danish.

Police had said that the medical student of BDS Final Year in Faisalabad was kidnapped and harassed for refusing a marriage proposal. The accused men forcibly took the girl to their home from the University Town area.

The girl was subjected to inhumane torture by the accused who also trimmed her hair and filmed the torture activities.

She revealed that Danish had also recorded a video of her being subjected to sexual harassment besides threatening to make the video viral on social media if she did not give her Rs1 million. Later, her video was posted on social media, making it viral to disgrace the affected student.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime circle had also registered a case against the prime suspect, Sheikh Danish, over the complaint of the affected medical student. Danish’s wife Maham and his daughter Ana were also nominated in the harassment and torture case.

