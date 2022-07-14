Court rejects bail plea of three hunters of rare breed deer in Thar

MITHI: A local court rejected bail petition of three accused in the case pertaining to hunting down nine rare breed deer in a wildlife sanctuary, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Additional sessions judge Mithi turned down the bail plea of three persons, who had been caught by local people and handed them over to police.

Earlier, Police had produced three deer hunters in the court of Judicial Magistrate Mithi and sought their physical remand. The magistrate had granted one day’s physical remand of the accused to the police.

Police said that another case has also been filed against the accused under the Sindh Wildlife Act.

Locals on Tuesday confronted and caught three deer hunters among five who had killed nine rare breed deer in a wildlife sanctuary near Chelhar in Tharparkar district. Two hunters were managed to escape from the scene.

The case of the incident was registered against five offenders, who were said to be residents of Umerkot.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government after taking notice of the brazen incident suspended four officials of the Wildlife Department including, deputy conservator Mirpurkhas, Riaz Ahmed Rind, game officer, Abdul Ghafoor Sarhandi and game watcher, Basheer Khaskheli among them.

