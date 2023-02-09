Court rejects Sheikh Rasheed’s post-arrest bail plea

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court has rejected the post-arrest bail plea of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, ARY News reported.

As per details, the additional sessions judge Muhammad Tahir Sipra heard the post-arrest plea and announced the reserved verdict.

The AML chief Sheikh Rasheed’s lawyers Sardar Abdur Razaq and Intezar Panjhota while the prosecutor Adnan appeared before the court.

The plaintiff said that Sheikh Rasheed is a former minister so he does not know that his words affect people. He became a joker on TV and spreads violence.

Sheikh Rasheed’s lawyer objected to the plaintiff’s words used for the AML chief.

Earlier, an Islamabad court handed over Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to Murree police on one-day transit remand.

The former interior minister was produced before the judicial magistrate where the police sought his transit remand.

As the proceeding commenced, Rashid’s lawyers — Ali Bukhari and Intizar Panjhota — and the prosecutor presented their arguments.

After hearing arguments, the court approved Rasheed’s one-day transit remand and directed police to present him before the relevant court tomorrow at 2 pm.

The FIR

The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief was arrested from his Rawalpindi residence in a case of levelling allegations of setting a ‘murder plot’ for Imran Khan against Asif Ali Zardari.

