Court rejects to extend remand of ex-CM principal secy

The lawyer of Muhammad Khan Bhatti, the principal secretary of former CM Punjab, said on Thursday that the court rejects to extend the remand of his client in the corruption case, ARY News reported.

Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s lawyer Manzoor Waraich told the media that the court rejected the plea of the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) for extending the remand. He added that Bhatti was sent to jail on judicial remand.

Waraich said that a baseless and false case was lodged by the former CM’s principal secretary. He added that Bhatti did not record any testimony against Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi.

Earlier, it was learnt that Muhammad Khan Bhatti, the then principal secretary of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi revealed details of ‘financial dealings’ with former federal minister Moonis Elahi.

On Monday, Bhatti was handed over to the police on three-day physical remand by the court of Senior Civil Judge of Anti-Corruption Establish­ment (ACE).

In his confessional statement before the anti-corruption team, Muhammad Khan Bhatti said he invested Rs100 million in Rahim Yar Khan’s sugar mills through Moonis Elahi. “I use to settle the ‘matters’ at Moonis Elahi’s home.”

