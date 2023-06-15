Court rejects to hear Pervaiz Elahi’s bail plea

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) rejected to hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president and former chief minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi’s bail plea in an illegal appointment case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the judge said that the prosecution’s behaviour is intolerable and no one should be allowed to make a mockery of the court.

The special judge of the anti-corruption court Ali Rizwan Awan sent the case to senior special judge.

Moreover, the prosecution submits the record of cases after several days of delay. The anti0-corruption said that Pervaiz Elahi and others are involved in fake appointments in the Punjab assembly.

The hearing on former chief minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi’s bail plea was adjourned till tomorrow.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi was sent on 14-day judicial remand to jail in an illegal appointment case.

Pervaiz Elahi was re-arrested, minutes after he was discharged by a court in two corruption cases.

The ACE spokesperson said Pervaiz Elahi was re-arrested in a case pertaining to illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly. “Elahi made 12 illegal appointments of grade 17 officers in the Punjab Assembly,” the spokesperson claimed.

“Failed candidates were given jobs by manipulating records in the Punjab Assembly,” he said, adding: “Fake testing services were used to benefit corrupt officials during the recruitment process.”