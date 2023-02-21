Court reserves decision in Mehar triple murder case

DADU: Trial court on Tuesday reserved its decision in Mehar triple murder case after hearing arguments of lawyers from the parties, ARY News reported.

Complainant Umme Rubab Chandio, Pervez Chandio and accused SHO Karim Chandio were present during hearing of the case.

Umme Rubab said that the court will announce decision on bail petition tomorrow. “SHO Karim Chandio has been involved in murder of my father, grandfather and uncle,” she said.

The court had inducted accused, including two MPAs Sardar Ahmed Chandio and Burhan Chandio in Mehar triple murder case in November last year.

The accused pleaded not guilty after charges framed against them.

It is to be mentioned here that complainant Umme Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Qabil Chandio were gunned down on Jan 17, 2018, within the jurisdiction of Faridabad police station in Mehar.

