Court reserves verdict in Fahad Malik murder case

ISLAMABAD: A local court reserved its verdict after six years in murder case of Barrister Fahad Malik, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Fahad Malik, a nephew of former Chairman Senate and PTI leader Mohammed Mian Soomro, was gunned down in Sector F-10 of Islamabad in August 2016.

District and Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani reserved decision after completion of arguments from lawyers of the two sides.

Advocate Akram Qureshi and Zain Qureshi represented the plaintiff and the murder victim.

Accused Raja Arshad, Raja Hashim and Noman Khokhar were nominated in the murder case. The defence lawyers and prosecutor have also concluded their contentions.

District and Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani will announce the verdict of Barrister Fahad Malik murder case on October 18.

Barrister Fahad Malik was murdered on Margalla Road in a densely populated area of Islamabad allegedly by accused Noman Khokhar, Raja Arshad and Raja Hashim, while discharging his legal duties as a lawyer, to reach a compromise between two parties.

Comments