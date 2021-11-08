Court reserves verdict on Farrukh Shah’s bail plea in assets case

SUKKUR: Accountability Court Sukkur on Monday reserved its verdict over the bail petition of Farrukh Shah, ARY News reported.

Farrukh Shah has been a son of PPP stalwart Syed Khursheed Shah and a member of Sindh Assembly from Sukkur.

The court reserved its decision till Nov. 13, after completion of arguments on bail petition by the lawyers.

The NAB had arrested Shah following the court orders in June this year. Shah had surrendered himself before the Sukkur accountability court in assets beyond income case.

After arresting the PPP lawmaker from PS-24 Sukkur-III, the anti-corruption watchdog officials had shifted Farrukh Shah to the NAB headquarters. He is presently in judicial custody in Sukkur jail.

Shah, has been among 18 accused in 1.23 billion rupees assets beyond means reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Khursheed Shah and others.

The accountability court also extended interim bail to provincial minister Awais Qadir Shah in the assets case till December 13.

He had earlier got interim bail from the Sindh High Court (SHC).

“Price hike is a key issue of the country,” Syed Khursheed Shah said outside the accountability court Sukkur, after hearing of a reference.

Talking to media Shah said that a burden of 200 billions has been imposed over shoulders of the poor masses of the country with the hike in petroleum prices.

“The oil price could go above 150 rupees and dollar’s value to 200 in Decembers,” he feared.

“Nothing is final in politics. Decisions change under the demand of the situation,” talking on uniting the opposition parties Shah said. “I will try to bring the opposition on one platform,” he said.

“I have held talks with Shehbaz Sharif and Fazur Rehman. All opposition parties are united in the parliament,” he said.

“People’s Party has rejected new prices of the electricity. The party has always respected my opinion,” he further said.

