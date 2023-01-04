Court reserves verdict in Mehar triple murder case

DADU: The trial court on Wednesday reserved its verdict in Mehar triple murder case here after hearing arguments until January 07, ARY News reported.

The court reserved decision in triple murder case after hearing arguments of the parties.

Complainant Umme Rubab Chandio said she hopes the victory of the truth and justice. “I believe in courts that they will provide us justice,” she said.

The court had inducted accused, including two MPAs, in Mehar triple murder case in November last year.

Nominated accused pleaded not guilty after charges framed against them.

“We have recorded our statement in the court,” accused MPA Sardar Chandio said.

In an earlier hearing the trial court had decided to indict two accused MPAs Sardar Ahmed Chandio and Burhan Chandio in the murder case.

It is to be mentioned here that complainant Umme Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Qabil Chandio were gunned down on Jan 17, 2018, within the jurisdiction of Faridabad police station in Mehar.

