Court returns graft reference against Liaquat Qaimkhani to NAB

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday returned the reference against former D.G. Parks KMC, Liaquat Qaimkhani to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported.

The accountability court after hearing the income beyond means reference against Liaquat Qaimkhani, returned it back to the NAB.

NAB prosecutor Usman Masood Mirza appeared in the case hearing. The court ordered the accountability watchdog to refer the case to concerned forum.

Former DG Parks KMC and challenged the NAB reference against him.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed corruption references against former director-general of parks and horticulture of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Liaquat Qaimkhani in September 2019.

NAB sources claimed that Liaquat Qaimkhani, was involved in around Rs one billion corruption in construction 71 parks during his term.

It was revealed that the corruption money had been distributed among different KMC officers and politicians by Qaimkhani when he was working as KMC’s adviser on parks in 2017 despite no notification found for his appointment on the position.

The former DG Parks had also received Rs100,000 from the KMC as pension after his retirement.

Sources said that the assets recovered from Qaimkhani’s house were worth more than Rs10 billion, whereas the worth of gold recovered was more than Rs150 million.

NAB officials had also seized a file containing funds details of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim, whereas some other documents revealed his fake companies.

The anti-corruption watchdog officials claimed to have discoered financial irregularities of millions of rupees in expenditure of funds released for Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim and Jheel Park.

Liaquat Qaimkhani was considered as one of the most powerful officers of KMC for having political influence which allowed him to avoid opening of a thorough investigation over graft allegations.

Liaquat Qaimkhani had been arrested by NAB Rawalpindi team during a raid at his residence in Karachi on September 19, in connection with Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim case. The team during the raid at his house recovered eight luxury cars, bonds and latest arms.

