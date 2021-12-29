Court seeks challan in Korangi ‘fake encounter’ case

KARACHI: A local court on Wednesday sent three cops to jail on judicial remand in a case pertaining to killing a factory worker in Mehran Town’s ‘fake’ police encounter, ARY News reported.

Thirty-three-year-old Wasif Riaz, a father of two, was shot dead in the jurisdiction of the Korangi Industrial Area police station in the early hours of Sunday. His family claimed that he was killed near his residence.

The brother of the deceased alleged that Wasif was killed by the policemen over personal enmity.

The suspects Danish, Zeeshan and Farhan were produced before the court after their physical remand expired today.

The court after sending them to jail on judicial remand until January 7, ordered to present the challan of the case at the next hearing.

Three policemen had been suspended and arrested on Sunday after they allegedly killed the factory worker in a fake encounter in Mehran Town.

A police team had initially claimed to have killed a suspected criminal during crossfire, but when Wasif’s family reached the hospital, they claimed he was innocent and had been killed in a fake police encounter.

