Court seeks FIA record in Sabir Hashmi bail case

LAHORE: The sessions and district court on Monday has sought record from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker Sabir Hashmi, who was taken into custody for running a smear campaign against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Additional Sessions Judge, Yaseen Shaheen heard the bail plea of Sabir Hashmi, while. Advocate Syed Farhad Ali Shah appeared before the court on behalf of the PML-N worker.

The lawyer in his arguments said according to FIR my client has not committed any crime and he is only booked due to his affiliation with the PML-N.

FIA without complaint from the government, cannot register a case and pleaded with the court to pass orders for bail of Sabir Hashmi.

Later, the court sought record from the FIA and adjourned the further hearing of the case until February 23.

FIR against Sabir Hashmi

According to FIA, the social media activist, Sabir Hashmi, was involved in running a smear campaign against PM Imran Khan on social media platform Twitter in form of hashtags.

The FIA’s Cyber Crime Circle also seized mobile phone of the accused and launched further investigation.

The FIA frequently investigates cybercrimes such as these ones and often brings the people responsible to justice.

