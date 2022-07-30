Court sends KU bombing accused to jail on judicial remand

KARACHI: A court sent an alleged facilitator in Karachi University suicide attack on judicial remand to jail, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Police produced Dad Bakhsh, a suspect in the bombing case, before the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism court (ATC). Police told the court that the investigation with the accused not yet completed.

According to police, the suspect has been Karachi commander of the outlawed outfits the BLA and the BLF. “He is the master-mind of the suicide attack on Chinese teachers in Karachi University,” police claimed.

“The accused was also facilitating attacks on Chinese nationals in Karachi,” police said.

The court A court sent the accused on judicial remand to jail while directed the investigation officer to submit the case challan in the next hearing.

The suicide attack killed at least four people including three Chinese teachers who were working for the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi.

The blast was carried out by a female suicide bomber of a banned terror outfit.

A footage showed the suspected suicide bomber reaching the department in an auto-rickshaw and then standing at a distance when another burqa-clad woman, who was already standing there approached her, communicated something and handed over a bag.

