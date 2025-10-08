Court sends weed case accused to jail on judicial remand

KARACHI: A magisterial court on Wednesday sent accused arrested for harvesting weed plants at a home in Karachi’s Naya Nazimabad to jail on judicial remand.

Accused Salman was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate Central.

Investigation officer informed the court that the value of the weed recovered has been more than 50 million rupees.

In the raid weed plants, prepared weed and seeds of the plant, the court was informed. “Efforts are ongoing to arrest other partners of the accused,” IO said.

The Excise police on Tuesday arrested a man for harvesting weed plants used as drug in Naya Nazimabad area.

The Excise police said that they recovered as many as 45 weed plants of whopping worth of Rs 60 million in the international market.

The accused used to harvest weed plant in flowerpots on rooftop of his bungalow.

The police recovered 45 weed plants, 42 gm of prepared weed while 30 gm seeds of the plant.

According to the police, the recovered plants weighing 10 to 12 kg and arrested accused Salman and lodged a case against him.

As per the initial information the accused used to harvest weed plant at his house secretly and sold out prepared weed to customers.

Weed, also known as cannabis, is a plant that contains psychoactive compounds like THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol). It’s used for medical, recreational, and spiritual purposes. THC is the primary psychoactive compound, producing a “high” or euphoric feeling.