Court sends YouTuber Jameel Farooqui on two-day physical remand

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad sent YouTuber Jameel Farooqui accused of levelling false allegations against capital police on two-day physical remand, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the Islamabad court sent YouTuber Jameel Farooqui on two-day physical remand and ordered to hand over the anchorperson to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Subsequently, the court ordered the police to produce the YouTuber on August 28.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jameel Farooqui was arrested in Karachi for levelling false allegations against Islamabad police for allegedly torturing and sexually assaulting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill.

A case had been lodged against the YouTuber at Ramna police station. Police said that Farooqui had levelled baseless allegations against Islamabad police in his vlog.

A day earlier, Jameel Farooqui was handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by the judicial magistrate’s court.

Islamabad police produced the anchorperson before the city court in the federal capital and sought three-day transit remand. The prosecutor apprised the court that the anchorperson mocked the national institutions and the investigators have completed the probe.

Farooqui’s lawyer said that his client has no connection with the case and he should be discharged from the case. The lawyer added that the court should decide on whether the case will be referred to FIA or not.

