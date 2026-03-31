Court serves notice to KP Govt over renaming Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) while hearing a petition regarding name change of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium here, asked provincial government to submit its reply.

The high court bench in the court order of previous hearing of the case directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial administration to submit reply within a week.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) pleaded for time to produce relevant documents in the court. The bench directed to the government lawyer to present concerned papers within a week.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until April 21.

The provincial government has officially renamed Arbab Niaz cricket Stadium in Peshawar as Imran Khan Cricket Stadium, despite opposition from various political groups and individuals.

The KP government last year decided to rename the stadium, which was originally named after Arbab Niaz Muhammad, a former federal sports minister from Peshawar, when it was built in 1984.

The decision sparked a controversy, and the matter was challenged by a petition in the high court.