Court stays house-grabbing attempt in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi

KARACHI: A local court on Saturday granted a stay order against an alleged attempt to grab a house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Block 13D area.

The residents filed a lawsuit through their counsel, prompting the court to intervene.

After a preliminary hearing, the court ordered all parties to maintain the status quo until the next hearing.

According to reports, a group of individuals arrived at the house accompanied by court staff, lawyers, and police officials. They reportedly presented court documents and demanded that the occupants vacate the property, even beginning to shift the family’s belongings outside.

The residents, however, asserted that they were the lawful owners and had been living in the house for the past 40 years. Local neighbours gathered in large numbers to resist the attempted eviction. During the confrontation, the suspects opened fire, spreading fear and panic throughout the neighbourhood. The firing took place in the presence of the police.

Speaking to ARY News, the occupants accused the alleged land grabbers of attempting to seize their home using fake court documents and falsely portraying them as tenants. They added that several people claiming to be lawyers stormed the house and threatened the family.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Monem Zafar Khan, accompanied by Opposition Leader Advocate Saifuddin and Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town Chairman Dr. Fawad Ahmed, condemned the incident at a press conference.

He expressed concern that certain individuals posing as lawyers were misusing the “black coat” to engage in illegal activities. He noted that the attempt was thwarted by the town administration with the support of local residents.

The JI leader urged the Sindh chief minister, home minister, DIG, and SSP to order an immediate and transparent investigation. He also called upon the Karachi Bar Association (KBA) and Sindh Bar Council (SBC) to examine the matter and revoke the licences of any lawyers found involved in the attempted occupation.