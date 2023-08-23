Court stops NAB from arresting PTI’s Babar Awan

28.9 C
ISLAMABAD: Prominent lawyer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan on Wednesday approached an accountability court seeking protective bail in the National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal, ARY News reported.

Accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case and approved interim bail of Awan in the NCA case till September 5.

The accountability court stopped NAB from arresting PTI leader till Sept 5 and issued a notice to the anti-graft watchdog.

CA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.

