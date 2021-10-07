Court to indict Noor Mukadam murder suspects on Oct 14

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court will indict prime suspect Zahir Jaffer and others in the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case on Oct 14.

Additional Session Judge Ata Rabbani set the date for framing charges on the suspects.

The court dismissed applications of the suspects seeking copies of the evidence. Jaffer, his parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, their three household employees Iftikhar, Jan Muhammad and Jameel were produced before the court as it resumed hearing.

During the hearing, the prime suspect requested permission to present his stance at the rostrum.

“I apologise,” he said. “I want to speak at the rostrum.”

The judge turned down his request saying, “We will give you a hearing during the trial.”

The grisly murder, in which Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area. Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

