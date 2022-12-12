Court turns down govt appeal against acquittal of MQM workers

Karachi: The Sindh High Court (SHC) turned down the appeals filed by the government against the acquittal of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) workers in a case of recovery of explosives material from MQM headquarter nine zero, near Ayesha Manzil, ARY Reported on Monday.

According to details, All the MQM workers were charged with possessing heavy automatic weapons, including SMGs, G3 rifles, and light machine guns.

“The court said”, “presence of rockets without launchers is beyond understanding.” The public prosecutor could not find any reason in the ATC’s decision, the court said

In 2015, An anti-terrorism court’s decision to acquit Faisal alias Mota, Ubaid alias K2, Farhan Mullah, and other defendants in the case last year was challenged by the state at the high court. The high court also denied the rangers’ petition that asked for longer prison terms for 13 additional accused persons.

On March 11, 2015, Rangers arrested senior MQM leader Aamir Khan along with 26 party workers during an early morning raid on Nine Zero, and police registered as many as 52 cases against him.

Giving the benefit of the doubt, the court had acquitted the accused in the case related to the explosives allegedly recovered from the spot.

