COVID-19: 2nd phase of vaccination for children kicks off

ISLAMABAD: The second phase of vaccination of children against COVID-19 has kicked off on Monday, ARY News reported.

Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel launched the second phase of COVID vaccination drive for children which will continue till November 5.

The health minister said that children from several districts will receive the vaccination dose in the 2nd phase. Initially, several districts of Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad are selected for the vaccination drive.

Highlighting the importance of COVID-19 vaccination for children the federal health minister said that vaccinating your child will keep them safe from getting infected by the life-threatening viral disease.

Moreover, he urged religious scholars, teachers, civil society and media to educate the public and aware them of how important this vaccination is for their children.

The health ministry is working day and night to ensure that no one is being affected by viral diseases, he added.

Read more: ANTI-COVID VACCINATION DRIVE FOR CHILDREN LAUNCHED IN SINDH

Earlier, the anti-Covid vaccination drive for children aged 5-11 was launched across Sindh by the provincial health minister Dr Azra Pechuho.

The door-to-door anti-Covid vaccination drive for children was launched in a ceremony held at the Sindh Health Department’s office which was also attended by the high-level officials of the provincial health department and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

During the drive, 2.4 million children aged between 5 and 11 were inoculated at their homes, and at private and government educational institutions in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The inoculation campaign will be completed in phases while the first phase continued till September 24.

Comments