Covid-19: 303 new cases and two deaths in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported as many as 303 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours, according to data posted on the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) website.

The total number of confirmed cases has climbed to 1,522,191 while the death toll stands at 30,331.

The NCOC said a total of 30,300 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, out of which 303 turned out to be positive, showing the positivity rate of 1 per cent.

The number of critical Covid-19 patients in various hospitals across the country has come down to 493.

The NCOC said 361 additional recoveries from the coronavirus were also reported, taking the country’s total recoveries to 1,476,120.

Statistics 21 Mar 22

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 30,300

Positive Cases: 303

Positivity %: 1.00%

Deaths :2

Patients on Critical Care: 493 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 21, 2022

So far, Sindh has reported as many as 573,753, Punjab 504,442, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 218,689, Balochistan 35,458, Islamabad 134,963, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 43,220, and Gilgit Baltistan 11,666.

