Covid-19: 350 new cases and 10 deaths in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded as many as 350 new cases of the Covid-19 pandemic in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 1,288,053.

A total of 46,697 samples were tested, out of which 350 were declared positive for the virus, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.74 per cent. Ten more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 28,803, the monitoring body said.

The number of critical Covid patients being treated in various hospitals across the country has come down to 771.

Statistics 9 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,697

Positive Cases: 350

Positivity %: 0.74%

Deaths : 10

Patients on Critical Care: 771 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 9, 2021

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said the Omicron variant has been reported in 57 nations, with COVID cases rising in southern Africa including Zimbabwe, and the number of patients needing hospitalisation is likely to rise as it spreads.

The WHO said more data was needed to assess the severity of disease caused by the Omicron variant and whether its mutations may reduce protection from vaccine-derived immunity.

