Covid-19: 758 fresh cases, 6 deaths in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported as many as 758 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the government’s database.

The national tally of confirmed cases has climbed to 1,516,150 while the death toll is 30,287.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said a total of 36,569 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, out of which 758 turned out to be positive, showing the positivity rate of 2.07 per cent.

The number of critical patients of Covid-19 in various hospitals across the country has come down to 722.

So far, Sindh has reported as many as 570,688, Punjab 503,128, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 217,503, Balochistan 35,399, Islamabad 134,700, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 43,140, and Gilgit Baltistan 11,592.

According to new data, six million people have now died of Covid-19 since the pandemic began. This global milestone has been recorded by America’s Johns Hopkins University, suggesting that the pandemic is far from over.

