COVID-19: Children aged 5-12 to be vaccinated from Monday: NIH

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Saturday announced to vaccinate children aged 5-12 against COVID-19 from Monday (September 19), ARY News reported.

According to the health authorities, the COVID-19 vaccination drive will be continued from September 19 to 24 to inoculate children aged between 5 and 12.

The NIH in its statement for the parents said that vaccination against COVID-19 helps children from being infected with the virus.

The entries of the COVID-19 vaccination will be made through B-form of the children.

Covid tally

The number of daily Covid-19 cases increased by a fraction as Pakistan reported 104 more cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the data issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), 104 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours among the 16,614 Covid-19 diagnostic tests. Meanwhile, one person lost their life to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The positivity ratio in the country remained at 0.63%.

The NIH stated that almost 91 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

