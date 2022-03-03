Covid-19 claims 19 more lives, infects 768 during past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 19 people in Pakistan, pushing the death toll to 30,237, ARY News reported Thursday.

The data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed Pakistan logged 768 fresh cases of the pandemic during the past 24 hours when 35,281 tests were conducted.

Statistics 3 Mar 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 35,281

Positive Cases: 768

Positivity %: 2.17%

Deaths :19

Patients on Critical Care: 908 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 3, 2022

The positivity rate remained 2.17% as compared to yesterday’s 2.23 per cent. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country has dropped to 908.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 26,534,095 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 35,281tests during the past 24 hours.

1,449,060 people have got their health back including 3,815 in a single day in Pakistan. The country has inoculated total doses of 215,539,999 since the start of the vaccination process. As many as 99,292,129 people have received both doses of the vaccine, while 4,512,786 people have received booster shots.

