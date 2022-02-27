Covid-19 claims 20 more lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Covid-19 has claimed 20 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 30,173, the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed Sunday.

As per details, Pakistan has reported 847 fresh cases of the pandemic during the past 24 hours when 40,127 tests were conducted.

The positivity rate remained 2.11 per cent. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country has dropped to 1,113.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 26,393,595 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 40,127 tests during the past 24 hours.

1,441,528 people have got their health back including 1,236 in a single day in Pakistan.

