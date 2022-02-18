Covid-19 claims 33 more lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Covid-19 has claimed 33 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 29,950, the data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed Friday.

As per details, 2,400 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported during the same period when 48,744 tests were conducted.

Statistics 18 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,744

Positive Cases: 2400

Positivity %: 4.92%

Deaths :33

Patients on Critical Care: 1496 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 18, 2022

A total of 48,744 samples were tested, out of which 2,400 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 4.92pc as compared to yesterday’s 5.55 per cent.

The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country stands at 1,496.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 25,997,179 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 48,744 tests during the past 24 hours.

1,396,218 people have got their health back including 3,009 in a single day in Pakistan.

Sindh remains top on the list with 562,597 Covid-19 so far since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020. Punjab follows with 497,820 cases, while KP has reported 213,762 coronavirus cases to date.

Islamabad has registered 133,613 Covid-19 cases, while Balochistan stands with 35,187 overall cases.

42,429 cases have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir so far, while 11,285 cases have been registered in Gilgit-Baltistan.

