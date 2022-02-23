Covid-19 claims 43 more lives in Pakistan during 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Covid-19 has claimed 43 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 30,096, the NCOC shared on Wednesday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,232 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported during the period when 41,744 tests were conducted.

The test positivity ratio in Pakistan remained 2.95pc. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country stands at 1,230.

The NCOC today revised its policy for inbound passengers, which will come into force from tomorrow (Feb 24), fully vaccinated inbound passengers will not be required to undergo PCR test before travelling to Pakistan.

However, non-vaccinated individuals aged over 12 years will have to submit negative PCR conducted 72 hours before departure.

The NCOC has made vaccination mandatory for all inbound passengers with exemption for individuals below the age of 12 years.

Pakistan recently received 4.7 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine via the COVAX global distribution, bringing the total number of vaccines donated to almost 57m.

To date, the United States has donated over 453m vaccines around the world, and Pakistan has received a significant amount of doses, the US embassy said in a statement.

