COVID-19 claims eight more lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: At least eight people have died and 761 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours, the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) said Thursday.

According to the NIH report, 20,843 Covid tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, out of which 761 turned out to be positive. The nationwide Covid-19 test positivity ratio remained at 3.65 percent.

“As many as 170 patients are stated to be in critical condition,” it said.

COVID-19 Statistics 28 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 20,843

Positive Cases: 761

Positivity %: 3.65%

Deaths: 08

Patients on Critical Care: 170 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 28, 2022



It is pertinent to mention here that World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was worried that coronavirus case numbers were shooting up, putting more strain on health systems and workers.

The number of Covid cases reported to the WHO increased 30 percent in the past two weeks, driven by sub-variants of the Omicron strain and the lifting of control measures.

