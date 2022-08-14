Sunday, August 14, 2022
Covid-19 claims four lives in past 24 hours: NIH

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded four more COVID-19 deaths during the past 24 hours, data from the National Institute of Health (NIH) showed, ARY News reported on Sunday.  

In the past 24 hours, Pakistan recorded 581 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths.

The NIH stated that during the past 24 hours, a total of 19,591 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 581 samples came out positive. Meanwhile, the country’s Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 2.97 percent.

According to the data issued by NIH, 178 coroanvirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities. The number of active cases has reached 9,256.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Pakistan has reported 1,561,579 COVID-19 cases and 30,520 deaths.

A report said that the novel coronavirus has affected 19,942 medics with the number in Pakistan so far.

According to the sources within National Institute of Health (NIH), as many as 175 health workers have died across the country during the pandemic.

