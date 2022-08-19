Covid-19 claims four more lives

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported four more deaths and 510 fresh Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported, quoting the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to data issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), a total of 18,212 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted during the past 24 hours, of which 510 samples came out positive.

COVID-19 Statistics 19 August 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 18,212

Positive Cases: 510

Positivity %: 2.80%

Deaths: 04

Patients on Critical Care: 164 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 19, 2022

Four more patients succumbed to the coronavirus during the same period. Meanwhile, the country’s positivity rate stood at 2.8 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 2.55%.

As per the data, 164 COVID-19 patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 30,537 people in Pakistan so far. According to the government dashboard, the total number of cases in the country is 1,563,705.

Comments