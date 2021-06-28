COVID-19: Here’s a list of things to remember after getting vaccinated!

The world is finally ready to return to some semblance of normality after a year and a half of being ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. But a grey area remains.

As the world still battles the COVID-19 and some places continue to wade through the third and fourth waves of the infection, many countries are speeding up vaccination efforts. This means more and more people are getting the COVID-19 jab and it’s imperative for people to know that getting vaccinated does not mean that you let go of all precautions.

To help you with your vaccination after-care, here is a list of some things to remember after you get your shot as compiled from Pinkvilla.

Don’t panic if you have some side effects

Vaccines work to equip your immune system better, and according to medical experts, it is common to experience some mild-to-moderate side effects. Give yourself time to ride them out!

According to the UNICEF website, some side effects that you may experience include:

Arm soreness at the injection site

Mild fever

Fatigue

Headaches

Muscle or joint aches

Chills

Diarrhoea

Only consult your doctor if the symptoms persist for more than a few days or get severe.

Don’t exert yourself much

After you get the first dose of your vaccine, you might feel low on energy and lethargic. This is completely normal, and it’s important that you take time off to rest your body. Make sure you don’t tire yourself – take the day off to recuperate.

Don’t ditch the mask!

Your body will need some time to develop the necessary antibodies to fight against COVID but the days immediately after getting vaccinated are when you should be especially cautious – you won’t be immune to COVID-19 immediately!

Don’t lose your vaccination card

Your vaccination card is now as important as your NIC or passport… no, we’re not kidding! Make sure that your vaccination card is safe with you or kept in a place that you won’t forget.

You won’t be able to get the second dose if you lose the card. And if that wasn’t it, you will also be needing it to travel freely in the near future!