Covid-19 infections continue to decline in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The number of daily COVID-19 infections continued to decline in Pakistan as the country logged 473 new cases during the last 24 hours, the data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed Tuesday.

According to NCOC, 473 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported during the same period when 34,401 tests were conducted.

The positivity rate dropped to 1.37pc as compared to yesterday’s 1.48pc. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country stands at 560.

Statistics 15 Mar 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 34,401

Positive Cases: 473

Positivity %: 1.37%

Deaths :4

Patients on Critical Care: 560 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 15, 2022

As per NCOC data, the nerve centre leading Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19, four more people died from COVID-19 in past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 30,313.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Covid-19 virus was confirmed to have reached Pakistan on 26 February 2020, when two cases were recorded including a student in Karachi who had just returned from Iran and another person in Islamabad.

