Covid-19: KP closes five schools after upsurge in pandemic cases

PESHAWAR: Authorities have closed five schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after surging coronavirus cases in educational institutions, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Peshawar district administration has closed four schools in the provincial capital city after upsurge of Covid-19 cases. “Three government and a private school have been shutdown for one week after cases of the disease surfaced”, district authorities said.

“Positive cases ratio in academic institutions of the province has soared to 2.8 percent,” officials said.

Health authorities conducted 10,495 coronavirus tests in educational institutes in a week, district officials said.

Covid positivity rate in Peshawar remained 27.99 percent sources at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

Karachi continues to witness an alarming increase in daily Covid-19 cases during the fifth wave of the pandemic fueled by the Omicron variant of the virus. The port city had 40.91 per cent positivity ratio of infections in the last 24 hours, highest in the country.

Pakistan continues to report a downward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases, as 5,196 new pandemic infections were logged countrywide during the past 24 hours, as compared to yesterday’s 6,357.

A total of 51,063 samples were tested, out of which 5,196 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 10.17pc as compared to yesterday’s 12.81 per cent, the NCOC said.

