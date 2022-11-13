Covid-19: Over 1.5 million Pakistanis recovered so far

ISLAMABAD: As many as 1,543,157 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan, ARY News reported, quoting sources within the health ministry.

Sources say the recovery ratio of Pakistanis from Covid-19 is 98per cent, while the number of active cases in the country stands at 852.

792 patients are in quarantine due to the novel coronavirus across the country. According to province-wise breakup, 296 people are in quarantine in Sindh and 237 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said sources.

Furthermore, 61 people suffering from Covid-19 are in quarantine in Islamabad, five in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 15 are in quarantine in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Earlier it emerged that Covid-19 booster shots vaccination is underway in the country at a lethargic pace, sources at the Ministry for National Health.

Pakistan has so far vaccinated 43.92 million people with booster shots with Punjab and Azad Kashmir ahead, sources said.

“The country’s 35 percent population had been inoculated with booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine,” according to sources.

