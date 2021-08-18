COVID-19 claims 66 more lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: COVID-19 has claimed 66 more lives during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s overall death toll to 24,639.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,109,274 after the emergence of 3,974 new infections.

Statistics 18 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,460

Positive Cases: 3974

Positivity % : 6.91%

Deaths : 66 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 18, 2021

Overall 996,426 have recovered from the pandemic, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 6.91 per cent.

The COVID-19 claimed 68 more lives across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, the NCOC said, adding that 4,885 people are in critical condition.

Overall 17,007,656 tests have been conducted so far to diagnose the deadly virus in Pakistan including 57,460 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 414,850 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 374,916 cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 153,836 cases. Islamabad, 94,714, Balochistan, 31,686, AJK, 29,790 and GB have reported 9,482 new infections, so far.

On Tuesday, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced to close COVID vaccination centres on Ashura, Muharram 10, in the country.

The NCOC meeting headed by its head and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar made the decision. The meeting decided that all major COVID vaccination centres would remain open on Muharram 09.