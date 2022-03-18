Covid-19: Pakistan’s positivity ratio drops to 0.64pc

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan dropped below 1per cent as the country reported 183 new cases during the last 24 hours, the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed on Friday.

According to NCOC, the nerve centre leading Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19, a total of 28,554 samples were tested, out of which 183 turned out to be positive.

It added that seven more Covid patients were died in last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 30,326.

The number of critical Covid-19 patients in various hospitals across the country has come down to 525, according to a statement issued by NCOC.

Read more: Pakistan receives another 4.7mn Pfizer vaccine doses

So far, Sindh has reported as many as 572,868, Punjab 504,219, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 218,503, Balochistan 35,454, Islamabad 134,910, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 43,206 and Gilgit Baltistan 11,657.

It is pertinent to mention here that National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of all Covid-19 related restrictions.

Read More: PAKISTAN ANNOUNCES WITHDRAWAL OF COVID-19 CURBS, MOVES TO NORMALCY

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar who also heads the NCOC, an umbrella body leading Pakistan’s fight against the pandemic, made the announcement, a key step for the country to move to normalization.

Comments