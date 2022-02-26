Covid-19: Pakistan reports 14 deaths, 1207 fresh cases

ISLAMABAD: Covid-19 has claimed 14 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday.

According to the NCOC data total death toll of the pandemic in the country has reached to 30,153.

As per details, Pakistan has reported 1,207 fresh cases of the viral disease during the past 24 hours when 53,625 tests were conducted.

The test positivity ratio remained 2.25 per cent in a day, the NCOC said. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country has dropped to 1,117.

Yesterday Pakistan reported twenty-five more deaths and 1,122 new cases of coronavirus while positivity ratio remained 2.72 per cent.

Pakistan has recorded a notable decline in the vaccination ratio against Covid-19, sources said on Friday.

The interest of the masses to get vaccine shots against the pandemic is witnessing a downward trend as the number of daily cases going downward.

During the last 24 hours, the national vaccination ratio stood at 2.73 per cent. The highest ratio was reported in Sindh at 4.92% during the corresponding period.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) vaccinated masses at 4.74%. The vaccination ratio in Punjab was recorded at 1.62 per cent and in Balochistan it remained 2.21 per cent.

Comments