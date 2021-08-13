Covid-19 patient slits his own throat at Lahore hospital, dies

LAHORE: In a horrific incident, a Covid-19 patient committed suicide by cutting his own throat with a knife at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital on Friday, reported ARY News.

According to the administration of the health facility, 35-year-old Kashif slashed his throat with a fruit knife at around 8 am. He was under treatment in the hospital’s Covid-19 ward.

The deputy medical superintendent at the hospital confirmed the incident, saying the patient “suddenly cut his throat while a doctor and a male nurse were present in the ward by using a fruit cutting knife”.

The patient was bleeding profusely, due to which he couldn’t survive, he said, describing the patient as having become “irritable”. He was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and essential injections in a bid to resuscitate him but to no avail.

Kashif was admitted to the hospital due to Covid-19 pneumonia on August 3.