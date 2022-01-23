Covid-19 positivity rate in Karachi at 42.14 pct in 24 hrs

ISLAMABAD: The highest positivity rate of Covid-19 cases recorded in Karachi at 42.14 percent, followed by Muzaffarabad with 22.73 pct ratio in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The pandemic has witnessed an alarming surge in cases across the country.

In Rawalpindi, the positivity ratio has soared to 20%, Peshawar 19.04 percent, Hyderabad 18.62 pct, federal capital Islamabad reported 17.52 percent positivity rate, Lahore 14.35 pct and Swabi 10 Covid positivity ratio.

While positive cases ratio in Faisalabad remained 7.65 and in Bahwalpur 7.50 pct and Mardan 9.62 pct, health ministry sources said.

Gilgit recorded 4.76 percent and Mirpur 8.24 pct cases of coronavirus, source said.

In Balochistan highest positivity rate 8.10 pct was recorded in Quetta in last 24 hours.

Moreover, positive cases ratio in Nowshera remained 6.40, Gujrat 1.59, Multan 3.50, Sargodha 4.18 pct, Nowshera 3.88 pct, Abbottabad 4.75 percent, while zero percent in Bannu and Skardu in last 24 hours, according to sources.

