Covid-19 positivity rate in Pakistan climbs to 5.46pc

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan has soared to 5.46 percent, the highest single day ratio recorded in the country after a gap of five months, the National Institute of Health (NIH) data showed Tuesday.

According to details shared by the health department, 4674 Covid tests were conducted across the country in past 24 hours, out of which 255 turned out to be positive.

The nationwide Covid-19 test positivity ratio remained 5.46 percent, according to the report.

Moreover, one more person died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, said NIH, adding that 141 people are in critical condition.

COVID-19 Statistics 12 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 4,674

Positive Cases: 255

Positivity %: 5.46%

Deaths: 01

Patients on Critical Care: 141 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 12, 2022

Eidul Azha guidelines

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued guidelines in view of the Eidul Azha being celebrated across the country, urging people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent Covid-19 infection.

The forum has advised the people to stay indoors during the Eid holidays and observe precautionary measures in view of the rising trend of Covid cases. “It has been advised to undertake minimal necessary travel during Eid holidays as the risk of a new wave was imminent”.

According to the NCOC, the Eid prayers should be offered at open spaces with Covid-19 protocols. In case prayers are offered indoors, windows and doors of mosques be kept open for adequate ventilation.

The NCOC said that the Eid sermon should be kept brief and comprehensive with minors under 15 years of age, elderly citizens and those suffering from some illness be discouraged from attending congregational prayers.

Comments